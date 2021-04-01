Bossier SO Corrections Deputy Graduates National Leadership School

A Corrections deputy with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office recently joined 16 other law enforcement leaders from Louisiana and Alabama in their graduation from the highly-intense Leadership Education Program at the National Command & Staff College.



Lieutenant Jason Porter, assistant warden at the Bossier Maximum Security Facility in Plain Dealing, joined the other deputies and police officers for a graduation ceremony at the Clifton Cheniere Center in Lafayette on March 26. They were members of Session 008 with five different law enforcement agencies who attended the online an d in-person eight-week leadership training program, hosted by the Lafayette Police Department.



“I think it’s going to make me a more aware person in how I interact with the public, with my family, and my fellow employees,” said Lt. Porter, who has been with the Sheriff’s Office since 2003. “I did a lot of self-reflecting and took a lot of time on how to improve myself in order to help lead others. It was very eye-opening when you actually do the personality study and learn your emotional intelligence.”



Being a law enforcement officer leader is not for the faint-hearted, something Porter has learned over the past 18 years after getting his start working at the Penal Farm (former Minimum Security Facility).



“Your home life is a reflection of your work life, and it’s hard to separate the two.” Lt. Porter said. “If you are not doing well in one, then it’s going to reflect on the other. You have to balance. Leadership is not just about giving orders, it’s about understanding and listening to folks.”



The National Command and Staff College promotes leadership skills to help build and promote safety and trust in the community, enhance officer safety and wellness, and reducing the agency’s and officer’s liability and risks. During the intense program taught at a graduate level, students listened to lectures and participated in classroom discussions, read a number of books, wrote essays, and conducted case studies and a group project. They also learned ways to act ahead of change to create an optimistic future for law enforcement and the communities they serve.



“Our leaders are servants,” emphasized Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington. “We want to provide our leaders here at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office with the tools they need to excel in their supervisory roles,” said Sheriff Whittington. “Lt. Porter and all others who have attended this training always return with a renewed commitment of service to Bossier Parish and the deputies and staff in their service.”



Lt. Porter was humbled he got the nod to attend.



“It meant a lot that I was chosen to go to this program,” Lt. Porter exclaimed. “Being sent to the training showed me that he (Sheriff) has some stock in me and that he appreciates what we do out here (in Corrections).”



The three Corrections facilities house some 1,100 inmates, and there are more than 50 deputies and staff members under Lt. Porter’s leadership at the Max. It’s a dynamic and challenging environment.



“It takes a lot of patience and a lot of compassion to deal with some of the inmates and those dealing with mental health issues,” said Lt. Porter. “Every day is a new day in the Corrections facility. Nothing is the same day to day.”



Lt. Porter teamed with two deputies with the St. Charles Sheriff’s Office – “Team Wolves” – for his Capstone Project, involving a research paper and presentation on the topic, “Recruitment and Retention in Law Enforcement.”



“We have an excellent team of leaders working in the Bossier Parish Correctional Facilities,” said Assistant Chief Kesha Harris-Evans, Corrections Division Chief. “It was a great opportunity for Jason to be able to attend this school, and the training will help him both personally and professionally. The school is tough, and I’m proud of his accomplishments. I’m blessed to have him on my team.”