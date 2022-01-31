Bossier Student Arrest for Making a Threat at School

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office has arrested a local juvenile for making threats of violence at school.

Late this afternoon, Bossier Sheriff’s deputies arrested an eighth grader for threatening to “shoot up the bus” on the ride home from school. Several students overheard the conversation, and one went home and told their mother about the conversation. That parent then contacted the school and alerted officials about what was said on the bus. School officials contacted the Bossier Sheriff’s Office about the threat. Patrol deputies investigated the allegation and found sufficient evidence to make an arrest in this matter.

“Every threat is worth investigating, and we do this to make sure everyone is safe in our schools,” said Sheriff Whittington.

The student has been charged with Terrorizing and he will be taken to the Ware Detention Center in Coushatta.