Bossier students donate to Operation Christmas Wish

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office Operation Christmas Wish received some special gifts last week from students at area schools.

Students from Cope Middle School, Apollo Elementary, and W.T. Lewis Elementary donated hundreds of toys for Operation Christmas Wish, the Sheriff’s Office annual toy drive on Dec. 6.

The toy drive helps to make it a very Merry Christmas for kids in Bossier Parish who otherwise may not get anything for Christmas.

Students from Cope’s Beta Club help to organize the toy drive, collect and helped load them into Sgt. Tina Fruge’s vehicle.

Both Apollo and W.T. Lewis school’s 4-H clubs help to organize the school-wide event. Students were able to bring a toy of their choice today and in exchange, they got to wear jeans or “dress down.”

“The toy donations from all the schools will go very far in helping to make a Merry Christmas for the 178 children in the parish that may not have a good Christmas,” said Sgt. Tina Fruge who leads Operation Christmas Wish for the Sheriff’s Office.

(Photos by Dep. Rod White/Bossier Sheriff’s Office):