Bossier students make gains on 2019 LEAP scores

Bossier Schools is raising the bar on student achievement and making impressive gains across the district, as seen today by the 2019 Louisiana Educational Assessment Program (LEAP) student progress measure released by the state Department of Education.

This measure is a component of Louisiana’s accountability system designed to provide students, parents, educators and the public with information on the growth students make from one year to the next.

An admirable 70-percent of Bossier schools increased the percentage of students earning mastery or advanced in grades 3-8 math, Algebra I and geometry, the largest gains being made at Benton, Curtis and Legacy Elementary Schools.

Stockwell Place Elementary, Benton Middle and Benton High are the district pacesetters in the percent of students earning mastery or above on the math portion of the LEAP.

Significant strides were also made in the percent of students earning mastery or advanced on the English Language Arts (ELA) portion of the assessment, with the largest growth gains at Benton, Elm Grove and Sun City Elementary Schools; Greenacres and Haughton Middle Schools; and Haughton and Parkway High Schools. The schools with the highest percentage of students earning mastery or above on the ELA and science sections are Kingston Elementary, Benton Middle and Benton High.

Another area to spotlight is the district’s Top Growth status, which shows over half of Bossier schools scoring in the top two levels of the progress index, representing the 60th to 99th percentile relative to similar peers across the state. Raising the bar by at least six-percent growth in math and/or ELA are Apollo Elementary, Central Park Elementary, Elm Grove Elementary, Legacy Elementary, W.T. Lewis Elementary, Greenacres Middle and Haughton High.

Additionally impressive is, when ELA and math scores are combined, a third of the Top Growth schools in northwest Louisiana are in Bossier Parish. They are: Kingston Elementary; Stockwell Place Elementary; Apollo Elementary; Central Park Elementary; and Parkway High School.

Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey said, “Taking the leap to invest in and implement Tier 1 curriculum that aligns with state standards has not been easy by any stretch for our teachers or students, but seeing these significant gains in student growth and achievement proves their efforts have been more than worthwhile.”