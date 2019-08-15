Bossier task force busts four for prostitution and drugs

The Bossier Sheriff-Police Narcotics/Vice Task Force arrested four people on prostitution and drug charges during an undercover operation in Bossier City Wednesday night. Arrested were:

Jasmine R. Keefer, 28, of Bartlesville, Arkansas, charged with Prostitution and Possession of Schedule II (Meth). She made contact with an undercover Bossier Sheriff’s Office agent to negotiate exchanging sex for money. Upon making the arrest, agents also found methamphetamine in her purse. She was transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility for booking where she faces a $5,000 bond.

Bridget L. Wynn, 36, of San Antonio, Texas, charged with Prostitution and Possession of Schedule II (Meth), as well as two warrants for failure to appear. She also agreed to exchange sex for money from an undercover agent. Upon her arrest, agents found a clear plastic bag containing methamphetamine. She was transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility for booking where she faces a $6,500 bond.

Kannett E. Mackey, 33, of Dallas, Texas, charged with Prostitution and Possession of Schedule 1I (Marijuana). She agreed to exchange sex for money from an undercover agent. Upon her arrest, agents found a clear plastic bag containing marijuana in her purse. She was transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility for booking and released on her own recognizance.

Kayla M. Cooper, 21 of Azle, Texas, charged with Prostitution for agreeing to have sex with an undercover agent for money. She was arrested by summons. (*no booking photo)

Undercover agents made an additional 14 prostitution arrests over the past few weeks; seven arrests for prostitution during separate incidents from Aug. 5 – 9, as well as seven other arrests for prostitution and pandering during separate incidents from July 24 – 31.

“In our goal to combat human trafficking, our undercover agents have been working tirelessly to rid our streets of prostitution, illegal drug activity, and those who exploit others to engage in sexual acts for money,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington.

The Bossier Sheriff-Police Narcotics/Vice Task Force comprises deputies with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Bossier City Police Department.