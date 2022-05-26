Bossier Teachers on Receiving End of $25,000

The Optimist Club of Bossier City is once again living up to its organizational motto “A Friend of Youth” after

awarding 10 Bossier Parish teachers/teaching teams with $25,000 to make their classroom projects a reality

for the 2022-23 school year.



This makes the 30th year for the Optimist Club Teacher Grant program, bringing the organization’s investment

in Bossier Schools to $547,000 since its inception.



“The Optimist Club of Bossier City, for decades, has believed that it is paramount to invest in our youth. What

better way to partner with the brightest and most dedicated teachers in the district in ‘Bringing Out the Best in

Youth?’” stated Quincy Gardner, President of the Optimist Club of Bossier City.



Elementary school recipients of this year’s Optimist Club Teacher Grants are: Martha Maxey, Heather Tripp

and Tammy Middleton, from R.V. Kerr and Waller; Marla Rowland, Benton Intermediate; Meredith Starks,

Bellaire; and LeaAnne Nelson, Curtis.



Middle school winners are: Mary Smith, Cope; Kathryn Jividen and Debi Jacobe, Elm Grove; and Jenna

Graham, Benton.



High school recipients are: Melanie Rosier, Airline; Brian Harvey, Parkway; and Katie Chavis, Benton.



“You will not find a better ‘Friend of Youth’ than the Optimists of Bossier City,” Bossier Schools Superintendent

Mitch Downey said. “For 30 years, their support of our teachers and students has been unparalleled and we

are tremendously grateful for the countless ways they have impacted learning.”