Bossier Tennis Center offering Red Ball program for children 5-8

Bossier Tennis Center director Todd Killen and his staff are offering a Red Ball Tennis program for children 5-8 years old (beginners).

The program runs Oct. 15 to Nov. 21. It is available on Tuesdays and/or Thursdays from 5-6 p.m.

Cost is $70 (one time a week) or $130 (two times a week).

Online registration is available at https://form.jotform.com/92547137659166. If you choose to register in person, registration forms are available at the Bossier Tennis Center.

For more information call 318-213-2108 or 318-347-8515 or email bossiertennisacademy@gmail.com.

Red Ball Tennis utilized a red felt or foam ball which move slower and bounce lower than orange ball. The small court is 36 by 18 feet with a net size of 2 feet, 9 inches.