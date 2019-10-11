Bossier Tennis Center, pro Killen among 2019 Louisiana Tennis Association award winners

The Bossier Tennis Center and pro Todd Killen have won awards presented annually by the Louisiana Tennis Association.

The Bossier Tennis Center was named 2019 Facility of the Year.

Killen was named 2019 Tennis Professional of the Year. He and assistant pro Bianca Schulz also won the Educational Merit Award.

The Tennis Professional of the Year award honors “a tennis professional that demonstrates a significant contribution to the game of tennis through their promoting of the USA Tennis Pathway programs and their support of the USTA Mission Statement (“to promote and develop the sport of tennis”),” according to the LTA website.

The Educational Merit Award “recognizes an individual who has developed an outstanding tennis program, which provides leadership and inspiration in junior programs for schools, colleges, parks and playgrounds benefiting the growth of tennis in Louisiana.”

The Ace Award was won by Bossier Ladies Tennis’ Pedro Docampo. According to the website, “this award recognizes community excellence at the local level by patrons of the Community Tennis Associations.”

The City Championships held at Bossier Tennis Center the last two years was named Special Tennis Event of the Year.

The award is “presented to a special tennis event in the community and/or state that has been exemplary in the promotion and support of tennis.”

Other area events winning 2019 awards were the Walk-On’s Independence Bowl Junior Classic (Junior Tournament of the Year), the Northwest Louisiana Community Tennis Association (Community Tennis Association) and Northwest Louisiana St. Jude Classic (Charity Event of the Year).

Gordy Ward and Bob Patterson won the League Tennis Legend Award.

The award winners will be recognized at the LTA’s annual awards meeting on Dec. 7 in Baton Rouge.