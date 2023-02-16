Bossier Term Limits Coalition collecting signatures for Term Limits

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune



On Thursday February 16, The Bossier Term Limits Coalition held a press conference at Liberty Garden, at the Bossier City Municipal Complex, located at 620 Benton Rd, Bossier City, LA 71111, where they begin collecting signatures of citizens in support of term limits for Bossier Parish Police Jury, Bossier City Council, and the Bossier City Mayor.



“Term limits is an issue I supported during my campaign for mayor and continue to support, as I believe this is a matter that most citizens also support. I’ve demonstrated that by adding my signature to this effort today,” said Mayor Tommy Chandler.



Term Limits were recently endorsed by the Bossier Parish Republican Executive Committee and term limits are highly supported nationwide.



The Bossier Term Limits Coalition press release stated “On behalf of the Electors of Bossier City and Bossier Parish, we are a loose knit coalition of concerned citizens who will be filing two petitions with the Bossier Parish Registrar of Voters – calling for a special or general election for Term Limits for Mayor and Bossier City Council and presenting digital signatures to our local representatives advocating for term limits legislation for the Bossier Parish Police Jury. Since many politicians support Term Limits only during campaigns, but then become reluctant to embrace Term Limits once elected, we will use the force of law to enact them.”