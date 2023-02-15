Bossier Term Limits Coalition launches website, social media sites, and will begin collecting signatures.

On Thursday February 16 th at 10:00AM, The Bossier Term Limits Coalition will

have a press conference at Liberty Garden, at the Bossier City Municipal Complex,

located at 620 Benton Rd, Bossier City, LA 71111, where we will begin collecting

signatures of citizens in support of term limits for Bossier Parish Police Jury,

Bossier City Council, and the Bossier City Mayor. We are inviting all citizens that

support term limits to join us at the Press Conference, as well as any elected officials

that support term limits and would like to sign the petitions.



Term Limits were recently endorsed by the Bossier Parish Republican Executive

Committee and term limits are highly supported nationwide. On behalf of the

Electors of Bossier City and Bossier Parish, we are a loose knit coalition of

concerned citizens who will be filing two petitions with the Bossier Parish Registrar

of Voters – calling for a special or general election for Term Limits for Mayor and

Bossier City Council and presenting digital signatures to our local representatives

advocating for term limits legislation for the Bossier Parish Police Jury. Since many

politicians support Term Limits only during campaigns, but then become reluctant

to embrace Term Limits once elected, we will use the force of law to enact them.



For more information about Bossier Term Limits Coalition and petitions, please

visit www.bossiertermlimits.com or email bossiertermlimits@gmail.com.