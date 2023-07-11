Bossier Term Limits Coalition Petitions for Term Limits

Bossier Term Limits Coalition notified Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler and Bossier City Council members on July 10, 2023, that the Bossier Parish Registrar of Voters accepted and certified 2,977 Bossier City Voters signatures calling for Term Limits for Bossier City Mayor and Bossier City Council.

The petition contains a proposition for Term Limits for the Office of the Mayor and Bossier City Council where no person shall be eligible to either office for more than three (3) terms and that Term Limits will apply to all Mayors and Councilmen / Councilwomen past and present.

Bossier Term Limits Coalition was formed after the Republican Executive Committee voted to support Term Limits for Parish elected officials, later to become a bipartisan effort. Bossier City Councilmen Chris Smith and Brian Hammons and Mayor Tommy Chandler were among the first to sign the petition in front of the City Complex on February 16, 2023. The Bossier Term Limits Coalition and volunteers canvassed Bossier City voters for 120 days. The 2,977 accepted signatures exceed the 2,715 signatures which was the threshold to cross for the petitioners. Now, Bossier City Council has 30 days after certification by the registrar to pass without veto the ordinance without alteration or call an election to be held within 90 days thereafter.