Bossier training academy begins Friday

From the Bossier Sheriff’s Office:



A new class of law enforcement officer recruits will begin training at the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy Friday, July 31.



Twenty-six recruits from eight different law enforcement agencies will start training early Friday morning at the training facility in Plain Dealing; Class 023 comprises recruits from Bossier City Police Department; Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Grambling State University Police Department; Haughton Police Department; Hodge Police Department Many Police Department; Minden Police Department; and Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office,



There will also be two refreshers, officers who have previous law enforcement experience and will attend portions of the academy training.



For the next 16 weeks, the recruits will train to complete the Peace Officers Standards and Training (P.O.S.T.) and become certified law enforcement officers for the state of Louisiana. Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington is pleased to host the training academy, which is designed as a very intense course to prepare officers for the real-world situations they will experience on the street or in the jail.



Capt. Sarah Rhodes is the director of the academy, and she says orientation day is particularly stressful, because it sets the tone for the difficult training regimen required to become a police officer or deputy sheriff. A demanding job requires demanding training.

“We test them both mentally and physically so we can graduate the best trained and equipped officers from this academy. The public expects and deserves that,” said Capt. Rhodes.



The recruits will be trained on officer survival skills, active shooter drills, officer down scenarios, academics and weapons qualifications. The training will also include physical fitness, chemical weapons, legal aspects, defensive tactics, driving, diversity, professionalism, and other topics.



Class 023 is expected to graduate in November.

