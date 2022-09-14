Bossier Youth Leadership students participate in a Simulated Society session

On Tuesday, September 13, the Bossier Youth Leadership students participated in a Simulated Society session. Through the simulation, the 45 students had the opportunity to experience what many high school students do not – a glance at what living in a full society looks like, even though through a condensed and simulated manner.



The students were able to think outside of their daily lives and consider real world issues, such as poverty and wealth, as well as ways to reflect on how to work together as a unit to improve the life situations for all.



“This year’s team did an excellent job of overcoming obstacles and working together toward the goal of the greater good,” said presenter Steve Fowler.



The students gave great feedback after the event, demonstrating just how much they learned from the experience, added BYL Liaison and Bossier Chamber employee Charlotte Moczygemba.



Bossier Youth Leadership is a program the Bossier Chamber of Commerce has hosted for 30 years, creating an opportunity for juniors in our Bossier Parish high schools to participate in day-long trips around the region to learn more about what makes up a good community, including quality of life, social services, economic development, law enforcement/government and many more. This program is a great opportunity to train our future workforce and leaders of Bossier.