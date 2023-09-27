Bossier Youth Leadership visits the Bossier Parish Courthouse

On Tuesday, members of the Bossier Youth Leadership program visited the Bossier Parish Courthouse. The purpose of the visit was to gain a better understanding of the history of Bossier Parish, as well as the roles played by the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and the Clerk of Courts office.



Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington addressed the group, providing insights into the multifaceted

functions and responsibilities of his position. From the collection of taxes to serving as the chief law

enforcement officer of the parish, Sheriff Whittington described how the Sheriff’s Office functioned as a whole.



Clerk of Court Jill Sessions also spoke to the group about the role her office plays on a day-to-day basis. She shed light on the workings of her office, ensuring the young leaders gained a comprehensive understanding of its significance.



Several other members of the Sheriff’s Office also addressed the group. Their contributions provided a comprehensive view of the various divisions within the Sheriff’s Office, enabling the young leaders to understand their responsibilities.



Overall, the visit to the Bossier Parish Courthouse seemed to be an enlightening and enriching experience for the members of Bossier Youth Leadership. It not only deepened their knowledge of the history of Bossier Parish but also provided them with a better understanding of the roles played by the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and the Clerk of Courts office.



Bossier Youth Leadership is a program the Bossier Chamber of Commerce has hosted for 30 years,

creating an opportunity for juniors in our Bossier Parish high schools to participate in day-long trips

around the region to learn more about what makes up a good community, including quality of life, social services, economic development, law enforcement/government and many more. This prestigious program consists of nine monthly sessions in Leadership, Team Building, Quality of Life, Education, Healthcare & Technology, Law Enforcement, Social Services, Economic Development, and Capitol Day.