Bossier’s Deen, Airline’s Thompson make college choices

Bossier’s Cody Deen and Airline’s Brayden Thompson have decided where they are going to continue their athletic careers.

Deen, the MVP on the 2020 All-Parish boys basketball team, is headed to Panola College in Kilgore, Texas. Thompson is going to Allen Community College in Iola, Kan. He plans to play basketball and baseball.

Both players posted their announcements on Twitter.

Deen, a 5-foot-9 guard, helped Bossier go 35-3 and win the Class 3A state championship. He led the Bearkats in scoring at 15.8 points per game while also averaging 4.2 assists and 2.5 steals.

Deen was named to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 3A All-State first team.

Panola is an NJCAA Division I school. It is a member of the Region XIV conference which includes BPCC.

Thompson, a 6-foot-6 forward, missed about one third of his senior basketball season after suffering a leg injury in the 20th game of the season against Parkway. He was able to return to action late in the season.

He averaged 8.5 points, 10.2 points and 2.3 blocks.

Thompson was expected to pitch for Airline this spring, mainly in relief situations, before the season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Allen is a member of the NJCAA Division I Region VI conference comprised of teams from Kansas.

Airline’s Brayden Thompson (1) is headed to Allen Community College.

