Bossier’s School Bus Fleet Among Top in America

They are seen everywhere, getting students to and from school safely and on

time, and Bossier Schools’ bus fleet is ranked among the best of the best in the

United States.



The district’s 216 iconic yellow buses criss-cross Bossier Parish every day, running

336 daily routes and racking up over 2.4 million miles each year. As a result of its

excellent safety record and efficient operation, School Bus Fleet Management and

Maintenance magazine has ranked Bossier Schools Transportation Department

among the Top 25 fleets in America.



In recognition of the importance that bus fleets serve, each year the magazine

ranks the nation’s public education system. Bossier Schools garnered the 16th

position on the leaderboard.



It is an especially impressive ranking given the increasing challenges that face

school transportation departments, from a shortage of drivers and stagnant

funding to operating in a complex regulatory environment and implementing

efforts to minimize school transportation’s carbon footprint. Yet, Bossier Schools

has long looked for innovative ways to meet these challenges while, at the same

time, to improve services for the children and families it serves.

Congratulations to Bossier Schools’ entire Transportation team for being

recognized among the best for operating a safe and cost-effective system while,

at the same time, improving services and the long-term health of the district fleet.