Bossier’s School Bus Fleet Among Top in America

They are seen everywhere, getting students to and from school safely and on
time, and Bossier Schools’ bus fleet is ranked among the best of the best in the
United States.
The district’s 216 iconic yellow buses criss-cross Bossier Parish every day, running
336 daily routes and racking up over 2.4 million miles each year. As a result of its
excellent safety record and efficient operation, School Bus Fleet Management and
Maintenance magazine has ranked Bossier Schools Transportation Department
among the Top 25 fleets in America.
In recognition of the importance that bus fleets serve, each year the magazine
ranks the nation’s public education system. Bossier Schools garnered the 16th
position on the leaderboard.
It is an especially impressive ranking given the increasing challenges that face
school transportation departments, from a shortage of drivers and stagnant
funding to operating in a complex regulatory environment and implementing
efforts to minimize school transportation’s carbon footprint. Yet, Bossier Schools
has long looked for innovative ways to meet these challenges while, at the same
time, to improve services for the children and families it serves.
Congratulations to Bossier Schools’ entire Transportation team for being
recognized among the best for operating a safe and cost-effective system while,
at the same time, improving services and the long-term health of the district fleet.