Boston Marathon bombing survivor shares her story at Gingerbread House annual luncheon

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

At the Gingerbread House annual “Partners In Prevention” Luncheon on Wednesday, October 5 at Sam’s Town Hotel and Casino Shreveport, Gingerbread House community supporters, staff members and volunteers heard the powerful story of Rebekah Gregory.

Rebekah Gregory, a Boston Marathon bombing survivor, is the author of the book “Taking My Life Back,” and founder of the Rebekah’s Angels Foundation. Gregory’s life was forever changed due to the bombings that occurred at the Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013. This act of terrorism may have claimed her leg, but it could not claim her spirit.

Forced to leave her normalcy on that Boston sidewalk, Gregory has devoted the past decade to turning her pain into her life’s purpose. Today, she is an inspirational speaker, author, coach and founder of the Rebekah’s Angels Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides funding for mental health therapy for children and families suffering from trauma.

Gregory travels the world sharing lessons of strength and resilience with audiences of all sorts. “What I want you to know is that we are not victims of a terrorist attack, we are survivors,” Gregory said.

“I know that someone has a bigger plan for us. Regardless of anything else that happens, I believe that if you are sitting in this room today no matter what you have faced, no matter what you will face in life, as long as you have a heartbeat in your chest and air in your lungs, you have so much purpose. So much purpose. And, that is what I realized that day. The physical I can talk about all day long. But, it is nothing compared to the emotions that we endured,” she added.

Gregory went on to say “We all have a purpose far greater than anything that we have to go through in order to get there.”

The primary goal of the Partners in Prevention Luncheon is to raise awareness in our community about the services offered by the Gingerbread House for child abuse victims and victims of child sex trafficking. Because of the multidisciplinary team approach utilized at the Gingerbread House, the likelihood of the successful prosecution of offenders has increased dramatically. The efforts of all participating agencies are coordinated for the benefit of child victims. As a result, the trauma to child abuse victims is significantly reduced.

The Gingerbread House allows children to tell their stories in a warm inviting space with interviewers who are trained to work with them and provide support during a challenging time.

In June 1998, the Gingerbread House opened its doors. Through its 24 years of operation, it has directly served over 14,279 children affected by child abuse.

Prosecution rates are currently at 97%.

Today, the Gingerbread House serves nine parishes in Louisiana’s 4th and 5th congressional districts and it carries the highest forensic interview caseload out of the 15 child advocacy centers in the state of Louisiana.