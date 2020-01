Airline senior Trista Quinley and freshman Paris Mendones posted high finishes in the Grand Prix Louisiana youth tournament last weekend in Baton Rouge.

Quinley finished third in the U20 girls division with a high game of 258.

Mendones was fifth in the U15 girls division with a high game of 203.

Captain Shreve junior Jaylon Jackson bowled a perfect game of 300 and finished fifth in the U20 boys division.