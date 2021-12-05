Boys high school basketball: Bossier finishes runner-up in Lake Charles tournament

The Bossier Bearkats finished runner-up in the Sunday Players Showdown in the Lake Classic on Saturday in Lake Charles.

After defeating North Central 57-50 in the semifinals, the Bearkats fell to defending Class 3A state champion Madison Prep 55-43 in the championship game.

Javon Johnson hit three 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead Bossier past North Central, a Class 1A semifinalist last season.

Sedric Applewhite added 13 points. Tahj Roots and Marquis Harris scored 10 each.

The Bearkats rallied from a 25-23 halftime deficit and led 39-38 going into the fourth quarter.

Johnson had another good game against Madison Prep, sinking four 3s and scoring 16 points.

Harris added nine points.

Bossier (6-3) couldn’t over a tough first half. Madison Prep (4-0) led 30-18 at the break and 42-30 after three quarters.

Elsewhere, Benton came close to handing 2021 Class 2A semifinalist Lakeview its first loss in the Lakeview tournament.

The Tigers (3-4) fell 41-40. Lakeview improved to 10-0.