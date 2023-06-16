BPAR announces closure due to storm

The closure extends to the parks’ pools as well, as they require operational power. Mr. Bohanan expressed regret for any inconvenience caused to those who had pre-scheduled events. However, he emphasized that this decision was made to ensure the well-being of all visitors, preventing any potential injuries resulting from the unsafe conditions.

Clearing the debris and restoring power is expected to be a time-consuming process, possibly spanning several days. The public will be promptly notified as soon as the parks are deemed safe and ready for reopening.

Bossier Parks and Recreation Director, Mr. Clay Bohanan, emphasized that the safety of their patrons is their utmost priority. In light of the recent storm’s aftermath, both Mike Woods Park at 2200 Dennis St. and Hooter Park at 100 Hooter Drive will remain closed. Mr. Bohanan explained, “Upon arriving at the facilities this morning, we discovered fallen trees blocking the entrances and other areas within the park, posing a significant safety hazard.”

