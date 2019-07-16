BPCC 2019 summer graduation set for July 18

Bossier Parish Community College will celebrate graduates at its 82nd commencement ceremony at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 18, in the College’s Health & Physical Education Complex, 6220 E. Texas St., Bossier City.

Dr. John F. George, Jr., President and CEO of BRF, will deliver the commencement address to graduates.

Students will be awarded associate degrees, technical diplomas, and certificates in each of BPCC’s six academic divisions: Behavioral-Social Sciences; Business; Communication and Performing Arts; Liberal Arts; Science, Nursing, and Allied Health; and Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

Live streaming: For graduates’ friends and family who cannot attend the commencement ceremony, the ceremony will be streamed LIVE at this link: https://www.bpcc.edu/index.php/graduation-summer/.

For more information, visit www.bpcc.edu.