BPCC and Bossier City to host annual Christmas Show Dec. 4 & 5

Bossier Parish Community College, in collaboration with the City of Bossier City, is proud to present the 28th Annual Christmas Show “A Country Christmas Carol.”

The show is slated for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4 and Thursday, Dec. 5 at the Bossier Civic Center, 620 Benton Road, Bossier City.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and admission is free to the community. Canned food donations for the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana are welcome.

For 28 years, this “gift to Bossier City” has been entertaining children of all ages. The Cavalier Players will join with the Cavalier Players Chorus, the BPCC Jazz Ensemble, the BPCC Concert Choir, the BPCC Gospel Choir, the Cavalier Cheerleaders, and the Ladies in Gold Danceline. Dr. Ray Scott Crawford will read the Christmas favorite “’Twas the Night before Christmas” for all the children to enjoy.

Children will also be able to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus after the show.