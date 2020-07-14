BPCC announces $450 scholarship for full time students this fall

Bossier Parish Community College is offering a $450 scholarship to full time students who register for the Fall 2020 semester.



The scholarship applies to students who register during the month of July in at least 12 credit hours of courses. High school dual enrollment students do not qualify.



“We are excited to make this scholarship opportunity available to more of our students. We will continue to find ways to assist our students during the COVID-19 crisis because so many have been affected in our community. Our hope is that more students will take advantage of this opportunity to continue their education and receive the education and training they need at an affordable cost,” said BPCC Chancellor Dr. Rick Bateman, Jr.



The $450 scholarship will be applied to student accounts in August after they enroll in at least 12 credit hours of courses. Fall registration is open now and available on the BPCC website under Fall 2020.



BPCC is offering courses this fall that are online and hybrid (online and on-campus) to help keep our students on pace in their academic career. BPCC credit hours are transferrable to four-year institutions and are half the cost of a four-year course. Beginning this fall, BPCC will not charge out-of-state or online fees.

The College announced in June that it was eliminating out-of-state fees and online fees for students. The reduction in out-of-state fees will save full time students over $2,300 and full time online out-of-state students over $4,000. This means out-of-state students will be charged approximately half of the cost over last year.



Fall classes begin August 21st, but students must register by July 31, 2020 to qualify for the scholarship. To become a BPCC student, apply free online at www.bpcc.edu.



Virtual academic advising will be held during the months of July and August to assist students. Academic advisors are available via phone or Zoom. Appointments are required. Virtual advising for front-line and essential workers will be Saturday, July 25th, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Virtual advising for all students will be held August 1st, 8th and 15th from 9 a.m. to noon. Appointments can be made online at: shorturl.at/gjDR9



For more information, email info@bpcc.edu or call 318-678-6029.