BPCC announces auditions for 2020 Annual Spring Festival of One-Act Plays

BPCC’s Division of Communication and Performing Arts and the Cavalier Players announce auditions for the 2020 Annual Spring Festival of One-Act Plays at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5 in the Stephen W. Slaughter Theatre in Building C, 6220 E. Texas St., Bossier City. Check-in will be in the Theatre lobby.

BPCC’s Theatre program is showcasing the work of the following student directors: Jeroen Kales, Arkeem More, John Stewart, Zachary Tyler, Jaren Stringer, Bianca Anderson, and Sarah Johnson. Kales and Stewart are slated to graduate this May. The Spring Festival will offer a full evening of theatre and will mark the theatre program’s nineteenth year of student-directed work.

There are seven short plays to be cast and roles available for males and females, aged 18 and up. Anyone interested in filling technical positions should also attend auditions to complete an application and to meet the directors. Those auditioning are asked to dress comfortably and be prepared to be creative and have a good time. Reading selections will be provided at the audition.

The performance of the seven plays will be at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, in the Stephen W. Slaughter Theatre, Building C, on the BPCC campus. Generally, the one-act festival may contain mature subject matter and/or language and may not be suitable for children.