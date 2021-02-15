BPCC ANNOUNCES CAMPUS CLOSURE THROUGH FEB. 19

COLLEGE CLOSURE NOTICE:

The Bossier Parish Community College campus will remain closed through Friday, Feb. 19, in response to forecasts calling for continued freezing rain, wintry mix, sleet, snow, and persistent sub-freezing temperatures. Students will continue virtual learning through Friday, Feb. 19.

BPCC administrators will continue to monitor weather and road conditions and send updates as needed. Information will be posted on the BPCC website, social media and communicated through BPCC email and the Cavs Alert System.