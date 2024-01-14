BPCC ANNOUNCES CAMPUS CLOSURES FOR JAN. 16-17

Bossier Parish Community College campuses in Bossier, Natchitoches, and Many will be closed Tuesday, January 16th and Wednesday, January 17th, in anticipation of winter weather projected for our area. Virtual classes will still meet and student services will still be available virtually.

Campuses will also closed Monday, January 15th in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Campuses will reopen Thursday, January 18th. Administrators will continue to monitor the weather throughout the weekend and send updates as needed. Information will be posted on the BPCC website, social media and communicated through BPCC email and Cavs Alert System.