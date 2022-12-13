BPCC ANNOUNCES EARLY CAMPUS CLOSURE FOR DEC. 13

Bossier Parish Community College will close its Bossier, Natchitoches and Sabine Valley campuses on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 11am in anticipation of severe weather projected for the north Louisiana region. The decision to close was made in order to ensure the safety of all faculty, staff and students. Students who have finals on-campus today that begin after 11:00 am should contact their instructor directly for a rescheduled exam time and date.

We will continue to monitor the weather and send any updates as needed. Updates and emergency information will be posted on the BPCC website, social media and communicated through BPCC email and the Cavs Alert System.