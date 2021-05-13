BPCC announces Spring 2021 Dual Enrollment graduates

Bossier Parish Community College and the Office of Admissions are proud to announce the graduation of 28 high school students earning a total of six associate’s degrees and 26 certificates, and two career and technical certificates, at the spring 2021 commencement ceremonies.

The hard work, determination, and perseverance of these students paired with the unfailing support of their high schools and families has enabled them to achieve the remarkable accomplishment of earning a postsecondary credential while simultaneously earning their high school diploma. Despite complications created by the COVID-19 pandemic, these students persevered and have accomplished a truly extraordinary feat.

The students who will be graduating with a postsecondary credential include Cailin Bateman, Sarah Gatti, and Nia Perry from Airline High School; Bobby Crawford III and Sydney Rogers from Arcadia High School; Molly McNulty from C.E. Byrd High School; Kenzie Crawford, Kelsi Friday, Zakiya Johnson, Avery Myers from Castor High School; George Allen and Camry Belcher from Haughton High School; Trinity Samuel and Jayden Williams from Northwood High School; Lyanla Adams, Trevor Farley, Morgan McCarty, Nicole Parker, Andrea Smith, and Sidney Smith from Ringgold High School; Kylie Bates, Ryder Blanchard, Makayla Dunnam, and Macie Warren from Saline High School; and home educated students Avereigh Dill, Connor Johnson, Joseph Murphy and Amira X.