BPCC announces virtual music scholarship audition dates

Virtual auditions for fall 2020 music scholarships have been scheduled for Monday, June 1st, and Tuesday, June 2nd. Due to the temporary Covid-19 school closure and limited access to the campus throughout the summer, there have been changes made to the format of the scholarship auditions. Students will need to prepare for an online Zoom audition, in lieu of a traditional, in-person audition. Please call or e-mail to schedule an audition and a specific 20-minute time slot.



Students enrolling in Concert Choir, Concert Band, or Jazz Ensemble are eligible for a music scholarship. Students do not need to be music majors to enroll in the ensembles or receive a music scholarship, but an audition is required to earn the scholarship. Music scholarships may be renewed for up to six semesters and do not cover fees or books.



To learn more about what to prepare for the virtual audition or schedule a date and time for an audition, contact Dr. Chandler at gchandler@bpcc.edu.