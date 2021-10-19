BPCC ATHLETICS TO HOST RIBBON CUTTING FOR NEW LOCKER ROOMS, DEBUT NEW STADIUM LIGHTS

BPCC ATHLETICS TO HOST RIBBON CUTTING FOR NEW LOCKER ROOMS, DEBUT NEW...

Bossier Parish Community College Athletics Department will celebrate the opening of its new baseball and softball locker rooms next week.

A ribbon cutting will be held Thursday, October 28, at 5:30 p.m. at the BPCC athletic fields, located on the southwest edge of campus (6220 East Texas Street in Bossier City).

The College broke ground on the baseball and softball locker rooms in 2019 and work was completed in 2020. The ribbon cutting was delayed until now due to COVID-19.

Following the ribbon cutting, the Lady Cavaliers will host a home game under the newly installed stadium lights against Centenary College. Game time is set for 6:30 p.m. with Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell throwing the first pitch.

A generous grant was secured by Foster Campbell and the Public Services Commission to purchase and install industry leading MUSCO LED lights for the baseball and softball fields. The installation of a high-quality lighting system will enhance safety for our student athletes, allow more flexible scheduling for games and practices, improve the fan experience, and create revenue generating opportunities by leasing the space for tournaments.

The public is invited to attend both events. Parking is available in the lot adjacent to the Coach Billy Montgomery Gymnasium (located between Buildings J and I). Visit bpcc.edu/campusmap for directions.