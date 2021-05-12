BPCC awarded prestigious Fulbright Scholar-in-Residence

Bossier Parish Community College is proud to announce it has been awarded a Fulbright Scholar-in-Residence by the Worldwide Fulbright Scholar-in-Residence Program.

BPCC is the first community college in Louisiana and one of only a handful of community colleges nationwide to be awarded this prestigious honor. BPCC was matched with Dr. Sandra Carballo, Chair of the Department of Humanities at Corozal Junior College in Corozal, Belize to share in this unique experience.

Dr. Carballo is the first scholar from Belize to be awarded the Fulbright Scholar-in-Residence and will remain in residence through BPCC’s summer semester.

The Fulbright Scholar-in-Residence Program brings visiting scholars from abroad to lecture at U.S. colleges and universities for one semester or one academic year. Scholars have a significant impact upon higher education communities by teaching courses, giving community lectures, helping initiate international programs, and contributing to curriculum development.

Dr. Carballo will partner with BPCC Assistant Professor Kirk Fontenot (Liberal Arts) to teach several developmental writing courses at the College.

Fontenot commented, “We are eager to welcome Dr. Carballo to the Liberal Arts Division this summer. Our students will obviously benefit by learning about both writing and culture from such an engaging instructor, but I also look forward to gleaning fresh perspectives as I work alongside her.”

While on campus, Carballo will also lead several presentations on Belizean history and culture. Members of the public are cordially invited to attend, and more information will be distributed when available.

There are still a few class openings for the developmental writing courses to be taught by Dr. Carballo and Professor Fontenot. Contact Allison Martin at amartin@bpcc.edu for more information.

For more information on the Fulbright Scholar-in-Residence Program, please visit https://cies.org/sir.