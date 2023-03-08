BPCC BAND, CENTENARY WIND ENSEMBLE TO PRESENT SPRING CONCERT

The Centenary Wind Ensemble will join the Bossier Parish Community College Band to present a spring concert Tuesday, March 21, at 7:00 p.m. in the Stephen W. Slaughter Theatre in Building C on the BPCC Campus, 6220 East Texas Street in Bossier City.

The concert is titled Time Marches On and will present a variety of marches including The Star-Spangled Banner by John Stafford Smith, Commando March by Samuel Barber, and The Klaxon by Henry Fillmore.

This joint concert is directed by Centenary Instructor Thomas Hundemer. BPCC adjunct instructor Joshua Waldrop will conduct the First Suite in Eb for Military Band by Gustav Holst.

The World Premiere of the original composition Seafarer by Anna DiMaggio will complete the evening concert.

The Centenary and BPCC students will share the stage with faculty, staff, and volunteer community musicians. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information about this free concert or to arrange a music scholarship audition, contact Dr. Chandler at 678-6429 or gchandler@bpcc.edu.