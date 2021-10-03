BPCC basketball player Decari Markray killed in car accident

Bossier Parish Community College basketball player Decari Markray was killed in a car accident Saturday.

BPCC Head Coach John Anthony Anglin posted the following statement on Facebook.

“As coaches we aren’t supposed to have favorites. I will never be afraid to admit that Decari Markray was one of my all-time favorites, His energy, effort and attitude never wavered no matter the circumstances. Decari answered the bell every day and gave our program everything he had. He was loved and respected by coaches, teammates and administrators.

Decari was a good basketball player, but he was a better person. I’ll never forget his loud mouth on the bus … “it don’t mean nothin if you don’t win coach!”

I know he’s in Heaven right now hitting somebody with that beautiful spin move. Even though our time was cut short, I am thankful that I got the opportunity to coach you!”

Randy Ward, father of BPCC freshman player Ryan Ward, posted this.

“This has been a tough one for Ryan. Decari was the first teammate he met at BPCC, and they worked out a good bit together this summer. Prayers for his family as well as the BPCC community and basketball program. Geaux Cavs!!!”

Markray, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound guard, signed with BPCC out of Doyline following the 2019-2020 season. He led the Panthers to the Class B state championship, the school’s first state title since 1967, and a 33-2 record.

Markray scored 25 points and had 26 rebounds in the state championship game victory over Simsboro. He was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

For the season, Markray averaged 21.6 points and 9.7 rebounds. He was named the Outstanding Player on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class B All-State team.

Markray played in 19 games in BPCC’s 2021 season, which was abbreviated because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He averaged 3.8 points and 2.1 rebounds.

Markray was still classified as a freshman for the 2021-22 season. Last season did not count against players’ eligibility because of the pandemic.

BPCC opens the season Oct. 9 at an event in Fort Worth.

The Bossier Parish Police Department released details of a head-on collision on Airline Drive Saturday morning that resulted in the death of one individual who was not identified per notification of next of kin.

According to the bio on BPCC’s website, Markray was the son of Lakechia Markray.