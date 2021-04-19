BPCC CAMPUS TO SERVE AS DRIVE-THRU COVID VACCINE SITE

Bossier Parish Community College, in partnership with LSU Health Shreveport, will serve as a drive-thru COVID vaccine site. The vaccine administered will be the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two shots.

The first Pfizer vaccine will be administered on April 20th from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the second will be administered May 11th from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Tents will be set up in the large parking lot in front of Building A on the BPCC campus, 6220 East Texas Street in Bossier City. This drive thru vaccine event is open to BPCC students, faculty, staff, their family members, and the general public.

For those who do not receive the first vaccine on April 20th, LSUHSC will have the first vaccine available as well as the second vaccine on May 11th at BPCC’s campus. However, anyone taking the first vaccine on May 11th will need to go to any other LSU Health Shreveport vaccination site approximately three weeks later to receive the second vaccine.

Those interested in receiving the vaccine may preregister at lsuhs.edu. Preregistration is not necessary but is highly recommended in order to ensure the process goes quickly and smoothly.