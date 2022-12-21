BPCC Campuses to be Closed to Public on Thursday, December 22

Bossier Parish Community College will close its campuses to the public tomorrow, December 22, 2022. This closure impacts all three of BPCC’s locations: Bossier, Natchitoches and Sabine Valley. Online Winter Session courses will continue as scheduled.



As previously scheduled, all campuses will be closed for the holidays beginning December 23, 2022 through January 1, 2023. Further updates and emergency information will be posted on the BPCC website, social media and communicated through BPCC email and the Cavs Alert System.