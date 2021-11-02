BPCC CHOIR TO PRESENT FALL CONCERT TITLED “SONGS OF LOVE AND LIGHT”

The Concert Choir, under the direction of Jennifer Jackson, will present its fall concert “Songs of Love and Light” at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, in the Stephen W. Slaughter Performing Arts Theatre in Building C on the BPCC campus, 6220 E. Texas St, Bossier City, LA.

The ensemble will perform four musical selections beginning with Glow by Eric Whitacre, Dirait-On by Morten Lauridsen, Sing Me to Heaven by Daniel E. Gawthrop, and I Will Sing You the Stars by Mark Burrows.

The choir will be accompanied by Guy Twyman.

Students performing in the Concert Choir are Sopranos: Madison Ferguson, Maddie Harris, Candice Lott, Savannah Meek, Genesis Spearman; Altos: Sharhonda Grant, Sheiliviyette Jewitt, Peyton Johnson, Sarah Marcelino; Tenors: Carter Eaves and Bailey Green; Bass: Josue Escobar, Cason Smith, and Erinton Taylor.

Many of the students enrolled in the Concert Choir have earned music tuition waivers. Music scholarships are awarded to students who pass an audition, maintain a 2.00 GPA, and are full-time BPCC students. Auditions for BPCC music scholarships are held several times throughout the year.

This concert is free and open to the public. In compliance with the BPCC campus Covid-19 prevention policy — audience members are required to practice social distancing on campus.

For more information about this free concert or to arrange a music scholarship audition, contact Dr. Chandler at 678-6429 or gchandler@bpcc.edu.