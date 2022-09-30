BPCC, CHRISTUS SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER HEALTH SYSTEM ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP TO SUPPORT CLINICAL INSTRUCTORS FOR NURSING PROGRAMS

Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) is excited to announce a partnership with CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System to support the staffing of clinical instructors for its nursing and allied health programs.

The grant funding provided by CHRISTUS Health is being provided to the BPCC Foundation to support this new partnership. The CHRISTUS Clinical Education team has worked very closely to outline this new partnership created to assist in increasing class sizes and graduate more nurses locally.

“Health systems across the nation continue to struggle with staffing nurses. We are doing everything we can to hire and retain new nurses. Our primary focus is attracting and educating nursing students with more flexibility and access while in school and clinicals. We hope to see an increase of 10-20 nursing student applicants each year,” said Dr. Steen Trawick, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer, CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System.

“The BPCC Foundation is committed to supporting the nursing programs at Bossier Parish Community College through grants, scholarships, professorships, and other program support. This partnership with CHRISTUS Health specifically recognizes a critical component in the output of nursing professionals into the local and regional economy. We look forward to continuing this relationship with CHRISTUS Health in the years to come to fill the urgent need for nurses in our community,” said Susannah Stinson, J.D., Associate Vice Chancellor for Institutional Advancement, Bossier Parish Community College.

The faculty grant supporting the clinical instructor position has been awarded in time for the Fall 2022 semester to benefit incoming nursing students. The initial gift will support compensation for the position for two years; then be evaluated annually based on success in the number of applicants and hires made from graduates of the Nursing program at BPCC.

“Our focus is to produce quality nurses with the necessary skills needed to be an effective member of a health care team within the community,” said Michael Whitaker, Dean of Nursing and Allied Health. “This partnership with CHRISTUS Health is a remarkable opportunity to expand our nursing faculty and assist in the production of more nursing graduates with key values of integrity, accountability, and professionalism.”

The partnership’s strategic focus is centered on increasing the number of clinical students training within the health system by implementing alternative scheduling opportunities, including evenings and weekends. These additional options will allow the program to improve the number of students training in local facilities and are aimed at increasing the number of graduate nurses within the Shreveport-Bossier community.

“The partnership with our local universities is invaluable to CHRISTUS Health and our ability to continue serving our community. The schools mold our nurses and build their education while providing growth, knowledge, and skills. We are so grateful for their support and partnership as together, we build a workforce that will bring healing and improved health to our community.,” said Katy Wilkens, Chief Nursing Officer, CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System.

CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System continuously works with nursing schools across the region to attract more students into the health care field and to facilitate clinical hands-on training in our hospitals for their clinical students.