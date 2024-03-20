BPCC, CIC, and Louisiana Tech Forge Groundbreaking Partnership for Digital Literacy Training

In a landmark collaboration aimed at advancing digital literacy among military personnel, Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC), in conjunction with the Cyber Innovation Center (CIC) and Louisiana Tech University, is set to unveil a groundbreaking partnership for digital education at Barksdale Air Force Base.

The initiative, titled Digital Education and Training to Enhance Readiness (DETER), represents a significant step towards enhancing the skill sets of servicemen and women stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier City. Spearheaded by BPCC and supported by the Cyber Innovation Center, this transformative partnership aims to equip military personnel with essential digital proficiency.

BPCC has secured a substantial contract from the Cyber Innovation Center to lead the development of digital education modules for Air Force Global Strike Command. These modules, crafted in collaboration with the Louisiana Tech Research Institute (LTRI), will cover a spectrum of digital competencies, ranging from fundamental fluency to advanced capabilities such as PowerBI.

The unveiling of this pioneering partnership will take place at a press conference scheduled for Monday, March 25th, at 11 a.m. The event will be hosted in the lobby of the Cyber Innovation Center, situated at 6300 E. Texas St., Bossier City, LA.

Dr. Rick Bateman, Jr., Chancellor of BPCC, will be joined by Kevin Nolten, President of the Cyber Innovation Center, and Dr. Jim Henderson, President of Louisiana Tech University, to reveal the details of this transformative collaboration. The partnership underscores a collective commitment to advancing digital literacy and readiness among military personnel, reaffirming the region’s dedication to innovation and education.