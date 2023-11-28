BPCC, CITY OF BOSSIER CITY PRESENT 31ST ANNUAL CHRISTMAS SHOW NOV. 28-29

Bossier Parish Community College, in collaboration with the City of Bossier City, is proud to present the 31st Annual Christmas Show on Tuesday, November 28, and Wednesday, November 29, at the Bossier Civic Center, 620 Benton Road, Bossier City, LA. This year’s show, “A Country Hayride Christmas,” is sure to be a treat for everyone.

Doors open at 6pm and the show begins at 7pm. Admission is free to the community. Canned food donations for The Northwest Louisiana Food Bank are welcome. Attendees will also be treated to complimentary punch and cookies during the event.

Enjoy a blend of Christmas classics and country favorites performed by our talented BPCC Student Life Groups. We’ve heard a rumor that the famous “King of Rockin’ Round the Christmas Tree,” “Elfis” Presley, is set to make an appearance.

For 31 years, this “gift to Bossier City” has been entertaining children of all ages. Join Bossier Parish Community College as they put on a musical variety show with Santa, Mrs. Claus, Frosty, and the Elves! The Cavalier Players will join with the Cavalier Players Chorus, the BPCC Concert Choir, the Cavalier Cheerleaders, and the Ladies in Gold Danceline. Dr. Ray Scott Crawford will read the Christmas favorite “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” for all the children to enjoy.

Children will also be able to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus after the show.