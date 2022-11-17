BPCC, CITY OF BOSSIER CITY TO HOST 30TH ANNUAL CHRISTMAS SHOW NOV. 29-30

Bossier Parish Community College, in collaboration with the City of Bossier City, is proud to present the 30th Annual Christmas Show on Tuesday, November 29, and Wednesday, November 30, at the Bossier Civic Center, 620 Benton Road, Bossier City, LA. This year’s show, “Into the Wild Blue Christmas,” is sure to be a treat for everyone.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. Admission is free to the community. Canned food donations for The Northwest Louisiana Food Bank are welcome.

For 30 years, this “gift to Bossier City” has been entertaining children of all ages. Join Bossier Parish Community College as they put on a musical variety show with Santa, Mrs. Claus, Frosty, and the Elves! The Cavalier Players will join with the Cavalier Players Chorus, the BPCC Concert Choir, the Cavalier Cheerleaders, and the Ladies in Gold Danceline. Dr. Ray Scott Crawford will read the Christmas favorite “’Twas the Night before Christmas” for all the children to enjoy.

Children will also be able to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus after the show.