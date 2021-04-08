BPCC COMMUNICATION MEDIA AND PERFORMING ARTS PRESENTS CHILDREN’S SHOW, JACK AND THE BEANSTALK

The Performing Arts at Bossier Parish Community College and the Cavalier Players announce their annual original children’s show, Jack and the Beanstalk adapted by the founder of the BPCC Theatre Program, the late Professor Stephen W. Slaughter. Musical and stage direction is by Dr. Ray Scott Crawford, Dean of Communication and Performing Arts.

When: April 23 & 30 at 7:00 p.m. and April 24, 25 & May 1, 2 at 2:00 p.m.

Where: The Stephen W. Slaughter Theatre

Bossier Parish Community College (Building C)

6220 East Texas Street, Bossier City

General Admission: $5.00

Tickets: 318-678-6021; theatre@bpcc.edu; or visit bpcc.edu.

This is the traditional fairy tale of Jack and the Beanstalk as told with a “country twist” by BPCC’s own master story-teller, Stephen W. Slaughter. Magic beans begin this wonderful tale of golden hens and harps and Jack’s comical quest. Children of all ages will enjoy the adventures of Jack and his mother as he climbs to the magic kingdom in the sky.

The ensemble cast features Sarah Johnson, Josue Escobar, Tsolomon Price, Joshua Frazier, Cason Smith, Abigail Johnson, Sarah Foster, Kendall Reynolds, Sarah Schwartz, and April Marcel. Zachery Tyler is the stage manager.

Make plans now for you and your children to meet Jack and all the characters around the beanstalk in this delightful children’s show.

For children of all ages. In compliance with the BPCC campus Covid-19 prevention policy — audience members are required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing on campus. Seating is general admission and limited due to social distancing.

For more information about BPCC Theatre or the show, contact Kim Condon at 318-678-6525 or by email at kcondon@bpcc.edu.