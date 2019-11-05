BPCC Concert Choir to present Fall Concert

The Concert Choir, under the direction of William Bond, Jr., will present its Fall Concert at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, in the Stephen W. Slaughter Performing Arts Theatre in Building C on the BPCC campus, 6220 E. Texas St, Bossier City.

The ensemble will perform Ain’t That Good News by Arr. Moses Hogan; There Is Faint Music by Dan Forrest; Winter Reflections by Bruce W. Tippette; De Profundis by Russell Robinson; See Amid the Winter’s Snow by Arr. Dan Forrest; Sing Me To Heaven by Daniel E. Gawthrop; Everywhere Christmas Tonightby Joseph M. Martin; and Carol of the Bells by Arr. Peter J. Wilhousky. Dr. Gulya Chandler serves as the choir accompanist.

Many of the students enrolled in the Concert Choir have earned music scholarships. Music scholarships are awarded to students who pass an audition, maintain a 2.00 GPA, and are full-time BPCC students. Auditions for BPCC music scholarships are held several times throughout the year.

“In addition to the semester performances on campus each year, the Concert Choir always performs as part of the annual BPCC/Bossier City Christmas Show at the Bossier Civic Center,” states Dr. Gulya Chandler, Music Program Director.

This concert is free and open to the public.