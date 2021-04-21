BPCC CONCERT WINDS PRESENT SPRING CONCERT WITH COMMUNITY MUSICIANS

The BPCC Music Program will present its Spring Concert Band performance at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, in the Coach Billy Montgomery Gymnasium (Building I) on the BPCC campus, 6220 E. Texas St., Bossier City, LA.

The BPCC Concert Winds has invited community musicians, current and retired band directors, Shreveport Symphony members, and local high school students to perform with the ensemble for their spring concert titled, Scenes: A Musical Representation of Popular Imagery. This concert is free and open to the public.

“The entire rehearsal process has been such a rewarding experience for BPCC’s Concert Winds student ensemble –we can’t be more excited for this concert,” said Joshua Waldrop, BPCC Music Instructor and Band Director. “Inviting community members has allowed our student musicians the opportunity to network while benefiting from the exposure to a full concert production of this magnitude.”

The evenings concert will feature a forty-piece ensemble performing the following selections: “George Washington Bridge” by William Schuman; “Autumn Leaves” by – Joseph Kosma, arr. Alfred Reed; “Lux Arumuque” by Eric Whitacre; and “Scenes from ‘The Louvre’” by Norman Dello Joio.

The selection “Lux Arumuque” by Eric Whitacre will also feature the BPCC Concert Choir under the direction of Jennifer Jackson.

Many of the students enrolled in the ensembles receive tuition waivers to help offset the cost of attendance. Auditions for BPCC music scholarships are held periodically throughout the year.

For more information about this concert or to arrange a music scholarship audition, contact Joshua Waldrop at 318-678-6146 or jwaldrop@bpcc.edu.