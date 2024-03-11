BPCC Crowns 2024 Pageant Winners

Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) hosted its annual Miss BPCC pageant on March 9, 2024, showcasing the talent, grace, and poise of its contestants. The evening was filled with excitement and glamour as contestants competed for the coveted titles and the opportunity to represent BPCC with pride.

After a night of dazzling performances and heartfelt moments, the winners of the Miss BPCC pageant were announced to the delight of the audience. Kally Ashly Ann Mobley was crowned as the new Ms. BPCC 2024, earning the prestigious title through her grace, charisma, and confidence on stage. Accompanying her as 1st Runner Up was Kennedy Ann Nipper, who captivated the audience with her elegance and charm.

In addition to the main titles, special awards were also presented to recognize the congeniality and charm of the contestants. Jessie Renee Miller was honored with the Congeniality award, highlighting her warmth, kindness, and camaraderie with her fellow contestants.

The pageant also celebrated the talent and charm of younger participants, with the crowning of Miss Tiny Cavalier 2024. Royalty Renee Williams was bestowed with the title of Miss Tiny Cavalier 2024, while Emersyn Blake Dawson was recognized as the 1st Runner Up, showcasing their youthful exuberance and charisma.

The success of the Miss BPCC pageant would not have been possible without the support of the community and the dedication of its sponsors. BPCC extends its sincere gratitude to all those who attended the event and contributed to its success, demonstrating the strong sense of community and support that exists at BPCC and beyond.

For those interested in having Ms. BPCC 2024 or Miss Tiny Cavalier 2024 make an appearance at their event, inquiries can be directed to Tiffany Sandifer at [email protected].