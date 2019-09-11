BPCC educates students on 9/11 importance with special display

In remembrance of the lives lost in the terrorist attack’s on Sept. 11, 2001, Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) faculty, students and guests paused, reflected and remembered the victims of that faithful day during it’s first We Will Remember event this morning.

“The more we started thinking about what we wanted to do to honor the day, because we are such a veteran-friendly, first responder-friendly school, we wanted to do something to really honor the heroes of that day,” said Carrie Coley, BPCC campus counselor and event organizer. “There are three day’s in U.S. history that we all remember if you lived through them — the Pearl Harbor (attack), the day John F. Kennedy (was assassinated) and September 11th. Each generation has a day. I remember growing up and hearing stories about Pearl Harbor from my grandmother, but I never got it. On September 11, 2001 at 8:46 a.m., I got it.”

A visual display of photographs and text documents were erected on story boards in BPCC’s quad, serving as a historic timeline of events that took place that day.

“I think this is a wonderful memorial and tribute to the victims of that day. I also think this is a great thing for the students to see how blessed they are to live every day in America and be alive,” said Ashley Grisham, BPCC student experience professor.

Also on display was more than 2,900 American flags, each with the name written of a life lost in the terrorist attack written on it.

“BPCC is honored to present its first ever We Will Remember event. Today, we reflect on that day, 18 years ago, and educate our students, many of whom were babies or not born. Many of our students, faculty, and staff are or have family members who are first responders. We honor those first responders and brave people who sacrificed their lives to save others during one of the most horrific days in modern America. To all first responders, military, police, firefighters, and others, BPCC honors you and is eternally grateful for your sacrifice. You are never forgotten and We Will Remember,” said BPCC Vice Chancellor for Student Services Karen Recchia.