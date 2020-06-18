BPCC eliminates non-resident and online fees for students beginning Fall 2020

Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) announced this week that the College is eliminating non-resident fees and online fees for students. The reduction in non-resident fees will save full-time students over $2,300 and full-time online non-resident students over $4,000. This means out-of-state students will be charged approximately half of the cost over last year.



Given the rise and need for online and remote learning experiences, BPCC wants to help students who need to take courses online.



“The COVID crisis has provided the college with an opportunity to increase our online offerings and we now have more programs fully online than ever before. While the technology to offer courses online is costly, we have made smart investments in campus technology over the years because we wanted to expand our online programming,” said Dr. Rick Bateman, Jr., Chancellor.



In an online environment, students can be located anywhere making the need for non-resident fees obsolete. With the transition of the LCTCS business model moving from state supported funding to self-generated funding, charging a higher tuition rate for non-residents can have an adverse effect. This is especially true in BPCC’s service region which includes part of south Arkansas and east Texas.



“We are excited about the elimination of non-resident fees for our students. Combined with the increased opportunities in online programming in emerging fields like Cyber Security, we know that we will be able to grow enrollment in our region from outside of Louisiana,” said Dr. Rick Bateman, Jr., Chancellor.



With no application fee, it is easier than ever to get started at BPCC. For the month of June, BPCC is offering a new scholarship available to full time students who register for online classes for the Fall 2020 semester.



The $450 scholarship applies to new registrations from June 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020 who register in at least 12 credit hours of 100% online courses. High School dual enrollment students do not qualify.



The scholarship will be applied to student accounts after they enroll in at least 12 credit hours in online courses for Fall 2020. Fall registration is open now and available on our website under Fall 2020. Classes start August 21st, but students must register in June to qualify for the scholarship. To become a BPCC student, apply free online.



For more information, email info@bpcc.edu or call 318-678-6029.