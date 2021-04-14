BPCC EXPANDING WITH REALIGNMENT OF NATCHITOCHES AND SABINE VALLEY CAMPUSES

As part of a strategic campus realignment plan to improve access to transferable general education and workforce training programs in rural communities, Central Louisiana Technical Community College’s Natchitoches and Sabine Valley campuses will be realigned with Bossier Parish Community College. The realignment plan was approved by the Louisiana Community and Technical College System Board of Supervisors during its meeting Wednesday, April 14.

“The addition of these campuses to BPCC will allow for increased program offerings, enhanced workforce training, and expanded partnerships with K-12 and higher education institutions in our region,” said Dr. Rick Bateman, BPCC Chancellor.

The realignment of the Natchitoches and Sabine Valley campuses and the accompanying programs will become effective July 1, 2021, or as soon as possible thereafter. Both Natchitoches and Sabine parishes are in the 10-parish service region for BPCC. This decision by the Board will allow for increased access to the programs offered on the main campus boosting opportunities for students in these rural areas.

Dr. Monty Sullivan, President of the LCTCS System commented that “Today’s action by the Board of Supervisors is driven by the need to be more equitable in our program mix and delivery model as well as ensuring more students, specifically those in rural communities, have greater access to transferable and workforce training programs. Additionally, the realignment will put a greater emphasis on placing CLTCC in a better position to achieve Southern Association of Colleges and Schools accreditation”.

Beginning now and continuing in the months ahead, college leaders will be working with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to get the Natchitoches and Sabine Valley campuses under BPCC’s accreditation while simultaneously working with the U.S. Department of Education for various financial aid certifications.

“Our college community looks forward to welcoming these campuses and their students as part of BPCC’s mission and to serving the educational needs of more Louisiana citizens,” said Bateman.