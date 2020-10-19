BPCC FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES NEW SCHOLARSHIP, PARTNERSHIP WITH BROOKSHIRE GROCERY COMPANY

The BPCC Foundation, Inc. has received a $20,000 private gift from Brookshire Grocery Company to establish a new scholarship for BPCC students. This scholarship will be named the Brookshire’s Super 1 Foods Endowed Scholarship in Computer and Information Science (Cybersecurity).

The BPCC Foundation intends to submit the scholarship gift to the State of Louisiana Board of Regents for matching funds pursuant to the Regents’ Endowed Two-Year Student Workforce Scholarships Subprogram. If matched, the scholarship endowment will total $40,000. The Board of Regents Support Fund was established in 1986 pursuant to an amendment to the Louisiana Constitution to maintain a source of state dollars for higher education grant opportunities for 2- and 4-year colleges in Louisiana.

“The BPCC Foundation is proud to announce its new partnership with Brookshire Grocery Company. Now more than ever, these critical scholarship dollars affect our students in the most impactful way. Friends like Brookshire’s are essential to BPCC’s training of a qualified workforce for our community and region. On behalf of the Foundation’s Board of Directors, I extend my sincerest thanks,” said David “Rocky” Rockett, BPCC Foundation President.

Brookshire Grocery Company is a regional family-owned grocery business based in Tyler, Texas. It employs more than 15,000 individuals throughout Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas and operates more than 180 stores under the Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, FRESH by Brookshire’s, and Spring Market banners, along with three distribution centers and corporate offices.