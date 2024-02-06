BPCC FOUNDATION AWARDS FIRST RUSTY A. MOSS MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP

The BPCC Foundation is proud to announce Sharika Jackson as the first recipient of the Rusty A. Moss Memorial Endowed Scholarship.

The scholarship honors the life of Mr. Moss, who passed away in March 2018, and is awarded to students who attend the Natchitoches campus of Bossier Parish Community College. Jackson, a Practical Nursing student, embodies the spirit and dedication that the scholarship aims to honor.

“Rusty was just the kindest person, ever,” Jessica Moss, Rusty’s widow, said. “He never met a stranger, and he never asked for anything in return, and he was always there to help anybody in need. And so, this is our way of continuing his legacy of giving to others.”

The Moss Scholarship is awarded through the BPCC Foundation, and it aims to support students pursuing education in practical, hands-on fields, reflecting Rusty’s passion and career path in the oil field.

When asked why the family chose BPCC Natchitoches to be the campus receiving this memorial scholarship, Robbie Moss, Rusty’s mother, said, “BPCC was an easy choice for us, because had he furthered his education, it would have been here. He was very passionate about his work, and he took excellent care of his family. We were so proud of him.”

Jackson, who plans to graduate this fall, sees the scholarship as a significant asset to her future.

“All of this is only possible because of the opportunities that BPCC offers,” Jackson said.

Dr. Thorn LaCaze, Campus Administrator, said “We are truly grateful to the Moss family for selecting BPCC Natchitoches to be the home of the Rusty Moss Scholarship. This generous contribution will have a profound impact on our students for years to come, allowing them to focus on their academic pursuits and reach their full potential.”

The Rusty A. Moss Memorial Endowed Scholarship is the first scholarship and endowment for the BPCC Natchitoches campus and will benefit students of Natchitoches Parish. Bossier Parish Community College, the BPCC Foundation, and the family of Rusty Moss are excited to continue this partnership to benefit BPCC students in Natchitoches Parish for many years to come.

For additional information, please contact Susannah Stinson, J.D., Associate Vice Chancellor for Institutional Advancement, Bossier Parish Community College, at (318) 678-6010 or Dr. Thorn LaCaze, Campus Administrator, BPCC Natchitoches and Sabine Valley, at (318) 951-4490.