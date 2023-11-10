BPCC FOUNDATION ESTABLISHES FIRST ENDOWED SCHOLARSHIP AT NATCHITOCHES CAMPUS

The BPCC Foundation is proud to announce the first endowment for students at its new BPCC Natchitoches campus. In the Fall of 2022, the family of Rusty Alan Moss of Provencal, LA began the creation of the Rusty A. Moss Memorial Scholarship. This leadership gift was completed in September 2023.

To show its support for the new BPCC campus in Natchitoches, LA, the BPCC Foundation Board of Directors matched the private donations received to endow the fund at $20,000. The scholarship honors the life of Mr. Moss who passed away in March 2018 and will be referred to as the Rusty A. Moss Memorial Endowed Scholarship at BPCC Natchitoches for students who attend the Natchitoches campus of Bossier Parish Community College.

Effective July 1, 2022, the Louisiana Community & Technical College System (LCTCS) realigned two campuses of Central Louisiana Technical & Community College (CLTCC) with Bossier Parish Community College creating two new BPCC campuses, BPCC Sabine Valley and BPCC Natchitoches. The Rusty A. Moss Memorial Endowed Scholarship represents the first scholarship and, now, endowment for the BPCC Natchitoches campus and will benefit students of Natchitoches Parish.

Bossier Parish Community College, the BPCC Foundation, and the family of Rusty Moss are excited to continue this partnership to benefit BPCC students in Natchitoches Parish for many years to come. For additional information, please contact Susannah Stinson, J.D., Associate Vice Chancellor for Institutional Advancement, Bossier Parish Community College, at (318) 678-6010 or Dr. Thorn LaCaze, Campus Administrator, BPCC Natchitoches and Sabine Valley, at (318) 951-4490.